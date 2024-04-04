In a letter addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of Basistha Police Station, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised serious concerns over the alleged dissemination of false information and propaganda through the unauthorized signature of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The letter, signed by Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Coordinator of the Legal Cell of BJP's Assam Pradesh, highlights the misuse of technology and social media platforms to spread misinformation about BJP activists, elected representatives and voters.

The BJP's letter asserts that individuals are being falsely accused of voting irregularities through AI-generated content bearing the signature of Himanta Biswa Sarma. Such actions not only malign the reputation of individuals but also pose a threat to the electoral process by potentially obstructing the duties of current government officials and infringing upon the rights of future electoral participants.

According to the BJP, these activities blatantly violate election conduct regulations and warrant immediate action from police. Urging the Officer-in-Charge of Basistha Police Station to take prompt measures against the responsible parties, the letter highlights the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and maintaining fair and transparent elections.