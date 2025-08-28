Assam BJP forms new 18-member core committee ahead of Amit Shah’s visit

The BJP has announced an 18-member core committee for its Assam unit ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day visit to the state. Shah is expected to meet the committee on August 28 night to review preparations and plan strategies for the 2026 assembly elections.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia said the committee was formed with the approval of national party president JP Nadda.

The committee includes Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, national secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state ministers Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu and Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and former state president Bhabesh Kalita.

Three state vice presidents—Ashok Bhattarai, Rekharani Das Boro, and Moon Swarnakar—and five general secretaries—GR Ravindra Raju, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, Pallab Lochan Das, Rituparna Baruah, and Anup Barman—are also part of the committee, along with former MP Rajdeep Roy.

Special invitees include state BJP in-charge Harish Dwivedi, Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, and co-coordinator V Muralidharan.

The committee’s main focus will be strategy formulation, coordination across party levels, and mobilising grassroots workers to strengthen the party’s base. BJP aims to secure a third consecutive term in the 2026 Assam assembly elections.