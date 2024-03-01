In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Assam BJP unit has formed a state level election management committee has been formed under the chairmanship of state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita for smooth conduct of election.

The committee comprising 36 sub-committees has been constituted at the direction of central committee. Each committee is headed by convenor and co-convenor.

In a press statement issued by the state BJP today, it was stated that Rajya Sabha MP and Chief Minister's Political Secretary Pabitra Margherita has been entrusted with the responsibility of Convenor of State Election Management committee while State General Secretary Pulok Gohain, Secretary Kornad Purkayastha and Dilip Das have been appointed as Co-Convenors.

This committee will oversee all the preparations and activities in connection with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It is noteworthy that similar committees have been set up for each Lok Sabha and Assembly constituency.

This development comes in even as Assam's BJP unit have prepared its list of prospective candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list features several front-runners who are expected to represent the party in various constituencies across the state.

However, the official announcement of the candidates is awaited. The party is optimistic about its performance in the elections.

As per sources, from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat BJP is likely to field Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Dibrugarh-Sarbananda Sonowal, Kaziranga-Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat-Tapan Gogoi, Tezpur-Ranjit Dutta, Darang-Udalguri-Dilip Saikia, Karimganj-Kripanath Mallah, Silchar-Parimal Suklabaidya, Nagaon-Suresh Bora, Lakhimpur-Pradan Barua, Diphu- Amar Singh Tiso.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP is set to contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.