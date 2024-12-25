Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita announced that the party is fully prepared for the upcoming panchayat elections. Speaking on Wednesday, Kalita confirmed the formation of two key committees to spearhead the party’s efforts—a manifesto committee and an election management committee.

Former MP Pallab Lochan Das has been appointed as the convenor of the election management committee, while the manifesto committee will be led by Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Kalita emphasised that at the state level, the BJP will contest the elections alone.

The Assam State Election Commission has recently published the draft electoral rolls, factoring in the 2024 delimitation of village, Anchalik, and Zilla Parishad constituencies. The rolls list 17,554,589 voters, including 8,829,927 male voters, 8,724,274 female voters, and 388 other voters, across 23,781 polling stations.

The elections will determine representatives for 397 Zilla Parishad Constituencies, 181 Anchalik Panchayats, 2,193 Gaon Panchayats, and 21,930 wards in 27 districts, excluding Sixth Schedule and municipal areas.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the government’s focus on empowering citizens and enhancing their quality of life. During the conclusion of a 12-day development campaign in Dibrugarh on December 23, Sarma highlighted efforts to drive inclusive growth across all sections of society.