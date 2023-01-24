The Assam BJP on January 23 sounded the bugle for the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Notably, on January 23, the Assam BJP unit held its state executive meeting in Morigaon which was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the top leadership of the party.

More than 600 representatives were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita while talking about the Lok Sabha polls next year, said that AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal would not be able to retain his seat in Dhubri.

Also Read: Assam BJP to improve performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma

He also said that Congress would not be able to win even a single seat in Assam in Lok Sabha polls.

"This year-end we have our Panchayat election and in the first half of 2024 we have our Lok Sabha election, hence we are gearing up for both important elections," said Bhabesh Kalita.

Further, Kalita asserted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Assam, Congress will be a big zero.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 24 said that the BJP will improve its performance in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections though he refused to predict the number of seats it is likely to win.

The saffron party had bagged nine out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, its best show so far in the northeastern state.

Briefing reporters after the party’s state executive meeting in Guwahati, Sarma said, “The discussions here were not purely election-centric. But when a discussion is held about strengthening the organisation, the issue of the election also comes in”.

To a question on the party’s prospects in the next Lok Sabha polls, the chief minister said, “The party will have its own assessment, I will have my own. It (the result) will be better than before.”