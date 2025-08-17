Muslims sidelined in Assam's governance: AIUDF MLA slams Himanta for 'hate-driven' politics

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) legislator and party general secretary Rafiqul Islam, on August 16, accused the ruling-BJP government of systematically sidelining Muslims in the state’s governance.

Stating that Himanta Biswa Sarma is not worthy of the "chief minister's position", he added, “Currently, there is not a single Muslim minister in your cabinet. In Assam’s 34 districts, there isn’t even a Muslim SP or DC. Although there are many Muslims in the IAS and IPS in Assam, none are in key positions. This is how people are being misled,” Islam said.

He stated that Sarma continues to “defame Muslims” by alleging high population growth, lack of education and prevalence of child marriage.

The AIUDF leader also described the Chief Minister’s Independence Day speech as “unfortunate” and “hate-driven propaganda” aimed at polarising communities.

Speaking to IANS in Guwahati, Islam said that instead of honouring freedom fighters, highlighting five years of governance, or presenting a roadmap for the future, the Chief Minister “chose to instil fear” by suggesting that “unknown people” could one day become Chief Minister of Assam.

“PM Modi at the Red Fort and Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati were saying the same thing – spreading fear about ‘illegal intruders’. This is false propaganda,” Islam alleged.

The AIUDF leader accused Sarma of attempting to create divisions by projecting Muslims as outsiders. He pointed out that despite Muslims constituting nearly 35 per cent of Assam’s population, the state has no Muslim ministers in the cabinet, no Muslim BJP MLAs, and no Muslim SPs or DCs across its 34 districts. “Many Muslims serve in IAS and IPS, yet they are kept away from key posts. The CM is misleading people,” Islam said.

On infiltration, he questioned the BJP government’s narrative and questioned why the Centre, the BSF or the state has not stopped infiltrators amid claims that "lakhs of them have changed Assam’s demography". He further added that the claim is baseless especially sicne the BJP has been in power for years, PM Modi for 12 years.

Islam also rejected Sarma’s remarks about Muslims entering medical colleges through unfair means, stating, “On one hand, they accuse Muslims of not educating their children, on the other, they vilify those pursuing higher education.”

While acknowledging that issues such as child marriage were prevalent in the past, he stressed that such practices are now declining. “The priority should be unity, employment for all – Hindus, tribals, Muslims – and an end to polarisation,” the AIUDF MLA asserted.