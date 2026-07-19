Assam BJP hails 'Juiphool' National Award, highlights Assam's plans for films on Lachit Borphukan and Kushal Konwar

The BJP's Assam unit on Sunday, July 19, welcomed the National Film Award for Assamese feature film Juiphool and highlighted the State government's plans to produce feature films on the lives of Veer Lachit Borphukan and freedom fighter Kushal Konwar.

In a statement, BJP Assam Pradesh spokesperson Brojen Mahanta congratulated the team behind Juiphool, written, directed and produced by Jadumoni Dutta, after it won the Rajat Kamal Award for Best Assamese Feature Film at the 72nd National Film Awards (2024).

Mahanta said the recognition reflected the growing stature of Assamese cinema and noted that the industry had completed more than a century of its journey.

Referring to the Assam Budget 2026-27, he said the State government had earmarked funds for producing feature films based on the lives of Lachit Borphukan and Kushal Konwar as part of initiatives to strengthen the cultural sector.

He said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had already held discussions with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on the proposed biographical film on Lachit Borphukan.

Mahanta also congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on being named the flag bearer of the Indian contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He said the Indian Olympic Association and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had selected the Tokyo Olympic medallist for the role and expressed confidence that she would bring further laurels to the country. He also wished the Indian contingent, including Assam's lawn bowl players Nayanmoni Saikia and Putul Sonowal, success at the Games.