The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh has extended strong commendation to the Assam Police for executing a decisive crackdown on individuals accused of making anti-India and pro-Pakistan statements. The operation, launched under the directive of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has so far led to the arrest of 61 suspects from across various districts of the state.

In an official press release issued from the party's state headquarters at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah detailed the arrest figures, noting the highest numbers were recorded in Cachar (8) and Dhubri (7). Other districts where arrests were made include Barpeta (3), Biswanath (2), Bongaigaon (1), Chirang (3), Darrang (1), Goalpara (3), Golaghat (1), Hojai (2), Hailakandi (3), Karbi Anglong (2), Kokrajhar (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Lakhimpur (3), Nagaon (2), Morigaon (2), Sonitpur (4), Sivasagar (1), Sribhumi (4), South Salmara (2), Udalguri (1), and Tamulpur (2).

The individuals were reportedly detained after posting inflammatory content on social media platforms in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir and the Indian Army’s subsequent operations. Authorities stated that while residing in India, these persons had openly expressed support for Pakistan and its terrorist proxies, prompting the administration to act swiftly under sedition and national security laws.

Following Chief Minister Sarma’s instruction to apprehend those promoting anti-national sentiments, the state police escalated surveillance efforts, especially across digital platforms. By May 14, authorities had apprehended 61 such offenders, reflecting a heightened zero-tolerance approach towards sedition.

