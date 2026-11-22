The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticised Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi over his allegations that the ruling party operates on money generated through syndicates, dismissing the charges as baseless and accusing the Congress of being frustrated by the state's development under the BJP-led government.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, senior party spokesperson Brajen Mahanta alleged that Gogoi was making such statements out of political frustration, citing what he described as the Congress's successive electoral setbacks in Assam since 2014.

Mahanta also questioned Gogoi's celebration of the Congress's performance in Rajasthan's panchayat elections, stating that the party should instead assess its electoral performance in Assam since he took charge as the state Congress president.

Responding to the allegations of syndicate funding, Mahanta asserted that the BJP and its government did not function on the basis of dynastic politics or favouritism. He said the government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma followed a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and would not protect anyone accused of wrongdoing.

"Being close to a political leader or minister does not give anyone the licence to indulge in wrongdoing. Such a practice belongs to the Congress," Mahanta said, adding that anyone found involved in corruption would face legal consequences.

Highlighting the BJP government's achievements, the spokesperson cited the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre's efforts to eliminate Naxalism. He also said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had identified making India drug-free as one of his major objectives.

Mahanta also referred to the Assam government's welfare initiatives, claiming that government employees receive their salaries on the first day of every month and beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme receive financial assistance on the 10th.

He cited the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes, aimed at supporting young women and men, respectively, as examples of the state government's welfare measures.

On Assam's economic performance, Mahanta claimed that the state had emerged as one of the leading performers in the country in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection under the BJP government. He attributed the improvement to the strengthening of revenue collection mechanisms and the government's efforts to curb alleged illegal financial networks.

Accusing previous Congress governments of allowing syndicate operations and commission-based corruption to flourish, Mahanta claimed that the BJP government had dismantled several such networks. He specifically alleged that syndicate activities operating through the Srirampur and Chagolia check gates had been brought to an end.

He further highlighted initiatives in agriculture, fisheries, livestock rearing and egg production, claiming that these measures had helped Assam reduce its dependence on food supplies from other states.

Reacting to Gogoi's allegations of financial links between the BJP and individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking and syndicate operations, Mahanta said the party had no reason to accept funds from such individuals.

In a counter-allegation, he claimed that the Congress had received financial assistance from a person bearing the surname Dutta in Darrang during the previous Assembly elections, referring to media reports published at the time.

Mahanta also said BJP members in Assam had collectively contributed funds to provide relief materials worth Rs 12 crore to flood-affected people in several Upper Assam districts, including Sivasagar and Charaideo.

Concluding the press conference, Mahanta urged Gogoi to refrain from making allegations without supporting evidence, claiming that such statements could mislead the people of Assam.

BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita and media panelist Amal Narayan Patowary were also present at the press conference.