Assam BJP hits out at Lurinjyoti Gogoi for ‘surrender’ to Congress, vote-bank politics

The Assam State Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched a blistering attack on Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, accusing him of surrendering before the Congress in a bid to secure votes from East Bengal-origin Muslims for the 2026 state elections.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay alleged that there is now “no difference between the ideology and statements of Congress and AJP,” both pursuing what he termed an appeasement policy towards East Bengal-origin Muslims. He claimed that Gogoi’s decision to work with the Congress was a betrayal of Assamese nationalism and likened him to former leader Sir Muhammad Saadulla, who is accused of historical accounts of encouraging migration from East Bengal into Assam.

Upadhyay said the BJP-led alliance government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been conducting eviction drives to clear government land, forests, water bodies, and grazing reserves from illegal occupation by East Bengal-origin Muslims—a move welcomed by indigenous communities. “By siding with encroachers in tune with the Congress’s tone, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has insulted the entire Assamese nation,” he said.

The BJP spokesperson accused Congress of nurturing East Bengal-origin Muslims as a political vote bank during its long rule, allowing them to occupy government and forest land, particularly in nine districts where they now hold demographic dominance. He said this has eroded indigenous representation, with people of East Bengal origin winning seats in place of locals.

Upadhyay expressed dismay that Gogoi, who emerged from the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) platform that led the anti-illegal migration movement, is now partnering with a party opposed to eviction drives. He also criticised Gogoi for demanding eviction of “even Indian people” while opposing the government’s action against suspected encroachers.

Reaffirming the BJP’s stance, Upadhyay said, “The government will not compromise. We are committed to taking back Assam’s land from encroachment by East Bengal-origin Muslims and giving land rights to every landless indigenous and Indian citizen.”