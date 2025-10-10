Assam BJP holds extended executive meeting in Dibrugarh to finalise 2026 poll strategy

The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nearly finalised its roadmap for the 2026 assembly elections during an extended executive committee meeting held in Dibrugarh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Speaking to reporters after the session, Sarma described the meeting as “very constructive,” adding that the party’s leadership had followed up on several key organisational and strategic matters. “We have almost finalised the strategy for next year’s assembly polls,” the chief minister said.

The day-long deliberations included back-to-back meetings of the BJP’s core committee and office bearers, both focused on evaluating the party’s current position and preparing for the electoral battle ahead.



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According to Sarma, the discussions will continue on October 10, after which Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia will brief the media on the decisions taken during the two-day meet.

During October 9th session, both Sarma and Saikia conducted a detailed review of the party’s organisational structure and campaign preparedness across districts.

The high-level meeting was attended by Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, BJP national secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state in-charge Harish Dwivedi, and state general secretary (organisation) Ravindra Raju, among other senior leaders.

The two-day brainstorming session in Dibrugarh marks one of the party’s most significant preparatory exercises ahead of the 2026 assembly polls, aimed at consolidating its organisational strength and voter outreach strategy across Assam.