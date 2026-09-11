Assam BJP holds meeting of MPs, MLAs ahead of month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’

A meeting of Assam BJP MPs and MLAs was held at the Madhabdev Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the gathering and issued guidelines for the upcoming month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

The meeting was attended by Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia, Organising Secretary Ravindra Raju, Prabhari Harish Dwivedi, and senior party leaders, including Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided guidance and issued necessary instructions regarding the observance of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which will be held from September 17 to October 17.

The month-long campaign aims to promote the spirit of public service and highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service and leadership.

The meeting focused on ensuring coordinated participation of the party’s elected representatives and strengthening outreach activities during the campaign period. Party leaders and legislators were briefed on the proposed activities and the role expected of them in taking the campaign’s message to the people.