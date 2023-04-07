In the wake of next year's Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on April 6 held a meeting in Guwahati, to develop plans for winning all the 25 parliamentary seats in the eight Northeastern states.

The meeting was attended by the BJP general secretary Shiv Prakash, the party’s NE coordinator Sambit Patra, National Secretary Asha Lakra, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajib Bhattacharjee, head of the BJP's Tripura unit, stated that the party's central officials are keen to win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the region.

Out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the eight Northeastern states, 14 are currently with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while four seats are with the Congress.

On the other hand, there is one seat each for the AIUDF in Assam, the NDPP in Nagaland, the MNF in Mizoram, the NPP in Meghalaya, the NPF in Manipur, the SKM in Sikkim, and an Independent in Assam.

Assam has 14 constituencies of the 25 Lok Sabha seats while Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura have two seats each.

States like Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim have one seat each.

Also read: Assam Education Minister vows "Post-Mortem" of HSLC paper leak; promises "Fool-Proof" system for future