The Assam BJP, in response to the alleged misbehaviour by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi towards Nagaland BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak, took out a protest rally in Guwahati on December 21.

The rally, led by BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita came a day after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma maintained that political parties cannot take the route of 'andolan' (agitation) to press for their demands.

Several senior leaders, including Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, participated with placards and raised slogans against the Congress and Gandhi.

Nagaland’s BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak, in the Upper House of Parliament, had alleged that Gandhi came in “close proximity” and shouted at her during a protest outside Parliament’s Makar Dwar which made her feel “extremely uncomfortable”.

“This is harassment of a woman and such behaviour has to stop. Rahul Gandhi has to apologise in the Parliament. He should immediately be arrested,” Kalita said.

Former Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das, hitting out at the Congress leader, said, “Konyak is like a sister to us, a Naga woman who is capable of providing leadership to the region. We stand with her in this hour.” “Such behaviour against a woman cannot be tolerated. Gandhi has to apologise for it,” Medhi, the Guwahati MP, asserted. (With PTI inputs)