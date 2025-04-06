Ahead of the Panchayat elections scheduled for May 2 and 7, 2025, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh has adopted a people-centric approach in drafting its election manifesto, aiming to make it reflective of grassroots needs and aspirations.

A crucial meeting of the Sankalp (Manifesto) Committee was held on the night of April 5 at the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Basistha, under the leadership of State BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia. Prominent attendees included Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, former Union Minister and MP Rameswar Teli, along with other senior leaders and party officials.

The meeting focused on identifying core policy priorities for rural development in Assam. A significant resolution passed during the session called for direct public participation in the manifesto-making process — marking a notable move toward democratic decentralisation.

To facilitate this, the BJP Assam has appealed to the public to submit their suggestions, feedback, and ideas on what they would like to see in the party’s Panchayat election manifesto. Citizens can send their inputs via:

Email: panchayatsankalpapatra@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +91-91016-64593

Postal Address: BJP Assam State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Basistha, Guwahati – 781029

Deadline for submissions: April 10, 2025

In a public statement, MP Dilip Saikia highlighted that the initiative is part of the BJP’s vision to create inclusive and responsive governance by empowering rural voices and ensuring community involvement in the Panchayati Raj system.

This outreach aims to build a manifesto rooted in the lived experiences of rural citizens, with a focus on empowerment, infrastructure development, sustainable livelihoods, and transparent local governance.