The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is under scrutiny as Morigaon MLA Rama Kanta Deori speaks out against what he perceives as the party's deviation from its core values. Amid the resignation of senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain, Deori has voiced concerns about the party's internal dynamics, leadership approach, and the treatment of long-standing members.

In a statement, Deori said, "BJP is not somebody's personal property but has been used as personal property." He raised questions about the lack of respect shown to leaders like Rajen Gohain, who have made substantial contributions to the party's growth in Assam.

Deori lamented the treatment of veteran leaders within the party, highlighting Rajen Gohain's resignation as the chairman of Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation. Gohain, a seasoned BJP leader and former union minister, resigned in protest against the delimitation of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, a seat he has represented four times.

Deori further expressed his disappointment with the party's current trajectory, stating, "If a leader like Rajen Gohain does not get respect, then it is a sad thing for us." He stated the importance of treating senior party members with due regard, asserting that their contributions should be acknowledged and valued.

The MLA's concerns also extended to the overall functioning of the party. He noted that many BJP ministers, MLAs, and workers are unhappy but often hesitate to voice their opinions due to fear. Deori criticized the party's internal workings, indicating that BJP MLAs and workers find themselves with no substantial roles to play.

Deori's statement comes in the wake of growing discontent within the party's ranks. He voiced his worries about the direction BJP is taking, cautioning that the party's actions may lead to its decline. He expressed concern that the party could lose credibility if it continues to operate in a manner that doesn't reflect its foundational principles.