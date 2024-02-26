Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in Assam has issued three line whip to its ministers and MLAs to be present in the House on the last day of Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly today.

Several important bills will be tabled including discussions will be held on the last day of the state Budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly.

As per reports, more than 15 Bills will be tabled on the floor of the House today.

it is a developing story. More details awaited.