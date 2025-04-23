Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President, Dilip Saikia, has issued show-cause notices to seven members of the Sribhumi district unit for contesting the recent Gaon Panchayat elections as independent candidates.

After the individuals chose to run independently following their denial of official BJP tickets, the party stated that the act was deemed a serious breach of party discipline.

The notices, citing anti-party activities, demand that the members submit their explanations within seven days.

The move underscores the state leadership's intent to reinforce party discipline and maintain internal unity ahead of upcoming political engagements.