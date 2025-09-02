Assam: BJP kicks off BTC polls campaign, Pijush Hazarika calls nomination filing as people’s celebration

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has officially kicked off its campaign for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025, exuding confidence and vigor. Assam BJP minister Pijush Hazarika described the filing of nomination papers by party candidates as a grand public celebration, with citizens turning out in large numbers to show their support.

“The overwhelming love, blessings, and trust from the people reaffirm our confidence in victory. My heartfelt gratitude to all,” Hazarika stated. He emphasized that the nomination day turnout was more than a political event—it was a reflection of the people’s faith in the BJP’s governance and initiatives in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The announcement comes just two days after the Assam BJP formally revealed its list of 28 candidates on August 31. The candidates span the Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts and include both seasoned leaders and fresh faces. The slate covers Scheduled Tribe (ST), Non-ST, and Open categories, aiming to connect with all sections of the BTR population.

Prominent candidates include Banendra Kumar Mushahary (Parbatjhora, ST), Rahul Narzary (Jamduar, ST), Arup Kr. Dey (Fakiragram, Non-ST), Rekharani Das Boro (Baganpara, ST), Kabita Basumatary (Salakati, ST), Manash Pratim Kalita (Dihira, Open), and Sanjit Tanti (Nonwi Serfang, Non-ST). The party’s diverse lineup underscores its strategy to strengthen its presence across the BTR.

Minister Hazarika noted that the public enthusiasm during the nomination process clearly indicates strong voter confidence in the BJP’s vision for peace, stability, and growth in Bodoland.