In the midst of the recent controversies surrounding the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, a change in leadership has been initiated. This decision comes in the aftermath of the passing of Indrani Tahbildar, the Secretary of Assam BJP Kisan Morcha, who had been at the center of an alleged cash-for-jobs scandal.

The incident involving Indrani Tahbildar shed light on some questionable operations within the Assam BJP, implicating several party members in the alleged job-for-cash scheme.

In response to these developments, Assam BJP President and Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita has undertaken significant personnel changes within the party. Utpal Borah, an MLA representing the Gohpur constituency, has been appointed as the new President of BJP Kisan Morcha Assam unit.

Additionally, the party has also promoted two members to the rank of the party's state executive members. The newly elevated members are Debajit Bora from Golaghat and Dhaneswar Talukdar from Dakhin Kamrup.

This decision comes against the backdrop of the tragic suicide of Indrani Tahbildar, which was triggered by the leak of intimate pictures involving her and Anurag Chaliha.

Following her husband's filing of an FIR at Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati, a comprehensive investigation was launched by the police. During the course of this investigation, it was revealed that several leaders were implicated in offering jobs to candidates in exchange for monetary payments, with Indrani Tahbildar allegedly involved in this illicit practice.