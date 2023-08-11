A BJP Kishan Morcha Secretary from Assam allegedly killed herself after her objectionable photo went viral on social media on August 11.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Indrani Tahbildar whose photo with an invitee member of the BJP Kisan Morcha from Golaghat district spread on social media.

The reports further claimed that Indrani committed suicide by taking a drug overdose at around 5.30 on August 11.

It is alleged that Indrani was in an illicit relationship with the member who was staying at her residence as a tenant.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.