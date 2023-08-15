The expelled BJP Kisan Morcha member Anurag Chaliha was apprehended by a joint effort of the city police team and Sivasagar police on August 14 due to his alleged involvement in the suicide of BJP Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar.

Chaliha was arrested from Demow in Sivasagar, on the night on August 14.

Chaliha was expelled from the party after BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar allegedly committed suicide when her intimate photos with Anurag Chaliha went viral.

Also read : Assam BJP expels Kisan Morcha member Anurag Chaliha over Indrani Tahbildar’s death

BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita decided to expel Chaliha from the primary membership of the part following reports of his alleged involvement in the controversy surrounding the death of Indrani Tahbildar.

According to initial information, the BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary allegedly committed suicide by taking a drug overdose. Reports also suggest that the BJP Kisan Morcha leader was allegedly in an extra-marital affair with Chaliha.