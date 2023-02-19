In line with the theme of President Daupadi Murmu's recent address to the Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a month-long special program from February 20 to March 20. The party aims to organize programs at the booth level, focused on taking the President's message to the people.

The BJP's initiative is aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of all sections of society and ensuring that every ethnic group, poor man and woman, and the last person in society benefits from government schemes. The party's effort to take the President's message to the grassroots is expected to be highly effective, thanks to the extensive reach of the BJP's network of booths and workers.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, praised the President's address, stating that it had given the right direction to the country and reflected the positive and promising direction in which India is moving. He emphasized that the BJP's government had been able to fulfill the aspirations of the middle class, and that today, the whole world sees India as a leader.

To ensure that the program runs smoothly at the state level, the BJP's Assam State President, Bhavesh Kalita, has formed a three-member committee comprising the party's senior leaders Ritubaran Sharma, Naba Kumar Baishya and Lakshya Konwar.

With the launch of this program, the BJP is expected to further strengthen its support base across the country and consolidate its position as the leading political party. This initiative is a testament to the party's commitment to serving the people and fulfilling their aspirations, and is sure to resonate with voters across the country.