The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has initiated a comprehensive state-wide campaign aimed at reinforcing its organisational structure from the booth level upwards. With a focus on enhancing grassroots operations, the party has mobilised its senior leadership to engage directly with local units across all regions of the state.

Led by BJP Assam Pradesh President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, the drive is designed to prepare the party for future electoral challenges and support the developmental agenda of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The initiative follows recent electoral successes in the Gaon Panchayat and Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls, which the party views as momentum for further consolidation.

According to party figures, the BJP has a presence in more than 26,000 out of Assam’s approximately 29,000 election booths. The current campaign seeks to solidify that network while empowering all 39 organisational districts and sub-units such as mandals, shakti kendras, and booths.

From May 30 to June 15, the BJP will conduct district executive meetings across the state. Twenty-one senior leaders, including MPs, general secretaries, and secretaries, will travel to specific districts to supervise, strategise, and energise local teams.

President Dilip Saikia is set to visit Sivasagar, Charaideo, Darrang, North Kamrup, Udalguri, Dima Hasao, and Tamulpur. Vice President Tapan Kumar Gogoi will oversee Majuli and Jorhat, while General Secretary Pallab Lochan Das will handle Sonitpur and Biswanath. Other key leaders will be stationed in various districts, including Morigaon, Nagaon, Goalpara, and Barpeta.

National Secretary and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa will supervise activities in Golaghat, Kaliabor, and Hojai. Meanwhile, State In-Charge Harish Dwivedi will cover Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia. State General Secretary (Organisation) GR Ravindra Raju will coordinate meetings in Nalbari, Baksa, Kokrajhar, Chirang, and West Karbi Anglong.

With over 65 lakh active workers involved in this initiative, the BJP is positioning itself for deeper public engagement and organisational efficiency ahead of future electoral contests.