Assam's senior BJP leader Dr Syed Muminul Aowal has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, claiming it has transformed from a national political organisation into what he termed a "Muslim League-style political entity" dominated by Bengali-origin Muslims.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Aowal presented detailed statistics to support his allegations, stating that 14 out of 15 Muslim MLAs in the Congress are of Bengali origin. "The Congress party today represents only the Bengali-origin Muslim population," Aowal declared, arguing that this demographic composition has fundamentally altered the party's character and priorities.

The BJP leader traced what he described as a historical pattern of Congress policies favouring illegal migration into Assam. He alleged that since independence, the party has "consistently advocated for illegal Muslim migrants, facilitating their settlement in Assam while encouraging infiltration."

Aowal's most pointed criticism centred on the recent appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President. He claimed this decision reflected the influence of what he called the Bengali-Muslim power bloc within the party, noting that "following political changes in Bangladesh, the elevation of Gaurav Gogoi triggered celebration among the people of Bangladesh, Bangladeshi migrants, and Bengali-origin Muslims residing in Assam."

The BJP leader alleged a coordinated effort among Muslim Congress MLAs to orchestrate leadership changes, claiming they "aligned themselves with Rakibul Hussain in Delhi to remove former APCC President Bhupen Bora." He described Hussain as the "mastermind of the rhino killing" and suggested Gogoi's appointment came under Hussain's patronage.

Aowal pointed to what he characterised as symbolic changes in political rhetoric, noting that Gogoi "instead of seeking blessings, has now begun asking for 'duas' (prayers) — revealing the ideological shift within the party."

The allegations come amid ongoing political tensions in Assam over issues of migration, demographic change, and cultural identity. Aowal's statements reflect broader concerns within BJP circles about what they perceive as Congress's electoral strategy in the northeastern state.

The Congress party has not yet responded to these specific allegations. However, the charges are likely to intensify political discourse in Assam, where questions of indigenous rights, migration, and religious demographics have remained contentious issues across multiple election cycles.

Aowal concluded his statement by suggesting that Congress has effectively adopted what he termed "Jinnah's legacy," referencing the founder of Pakistan and implying the party has embraced divisive communal politics.