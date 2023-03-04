Assam BJP leader Vijay Pathak was allegedly attacked by some inebriated students of Cotton University near the Guwahati railway station on the night of March 3. Pathak, who is the General Secretary of the Guwahati BJP District Committee, was reportedly beaten up with a tea kettle, chairs, and rods.

According to sources, Vijay Pathak was having tea at the railway station when three drunk students came riding a bike and hit him with the bike. Pathak then asked the students why they hit him with their bike, which allegedly led to the students attacking him. A group of 20-25 Cottonians arrived at the spot after someone among them called their hostel mates. The BJP leader sustained serious injuries and received several stitches on his head.

The students in question are said to be from the MNDP hostel of Cotton University. While no official statement has been made by the university or the hostel authorities, reports suggest that the students were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of individuals, especially political leaders, in public spaces. It is also indicative of the growing trend of violence among students, particularly those in hostels.

Speaking about the incident, Vijay Pathak stated, "I am shocked and saddened by what happened. No one should have to go through something like this. I hope the authorities take appropriate action and ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future."

The alleged attack on Vijay Pathak by inebriated students near Guwahati railway station has raised concerns about the safety of individuals in public spaces, particularly political leaders. The incident is a stark reminder of the growing trend of violence among students, and the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.