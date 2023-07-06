At least six people have been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, including an Assam BJP leader, according to the reports emerged on July 6.

The incident occurred in the Murajhar region of Hojai, Assam.

The suspects detained have been named as Parbina Begum, Bilal Uddin, Afzal Uddin, Nasir Hussain, BJP leader Abdul Karim, and Ajmal Hussain.

The detained people were then brought before a local court in Hojai, Assam, which sentenced two of them to police detention and others to prison.

According to Assam police, the accused were part of a human trafficking network that reportedly enticed a juvenile girl in the Murajhar district with promises of employment before selling her to a prostitution ring in Delhi.

However, the victim managed to flee and go to Dehradun, where she made contact with authorities.

The victim's relatives returned her to her home with the help of the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU).

The victim’s statement was recorded by police at Hojai in Assam.

Meanwhile, a case under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered in connection with the incident.