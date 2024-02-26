Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, identified as Ram Chettri was found hanging from a tree in Assam’s Sonapur area. The incident is surrounded by allegations of an extramarital affair adding a distressing layer to the situation.

Chettri, reportedly associated with the OBC morcha wing and a resident of Sonapur’s Borbila, had reportedly fled his village after the woman's husband, involved in the extramarital affair, filed a formal complaint at the Sonapur Police Station.

The grim discovery of Chettri's body hanging from a tree near the village adds a somber note to the situation. Preliminary observations suggest a possible suicide, but a comprehensive investigation is needed to determine the exact cause of his death.

The incident highlights the complexities surrounding personal relationships and the potential repercussions they can have on individuals. Authorities will delve into the details to unravel the circumstances leading to this tragic event.