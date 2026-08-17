Assam BJP leader Mriganka Deo Barman appointed party National Secretary

Assam BJP leader Mriganka Deo Barman has been appointed as a National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of a major organisational reshuffle announced by party president Nitin Nabin on August 17.

The appointments, which take effect immediately, cover several key positions in the BJP's national organisational structure. Barman is among 16 leaders appointed as National Secretaries.

The other National Secretaries are Kavita Patidar, K. Surendran, Dr Bhola Singh, Dr Pradip Varma, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, Dr Sandeep Pathak, Phangnon Konyak, Sangeeta Yadav, Anil Antony, Dr M Venkateshan, Manoj Tigga, Siddharth Shambhu, Dr Swadesh Singh, Rohan Gupta and Jai Prakash.

Barman has held several organisational positions in the BJP in Assam. He is a former General Secretary of the BJP Assam Pradesh and previously served as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Assam Pradesh.

Besides his political and organisational responsibilities, Barman has been associated with the sports sector. He currently serves as Vice President of the Assam Olympic Association and is a former President of the Assam Table Tennis Association. He is also the President of the Assam Youth Forum.

His appointment to the BJP's national team gives the Assam leader a broader organisational role at the national level amid the party's restructuring of its central leadership.

The reshuffle has also brought several prominent leaders into key positions. Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijayant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof M Nagaraja, Prof Tariq Mansoor and Dr Madhuchandra Kar have been appointed National Vice Presidents.

BL Santosh has been appointed National General Secretary (Organisation), while Shivprakash and Saudan Singh have been appointed National Joint General Secretaries (Organisation).

Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal, Biplab Kumar Deb, Smriti Irani, Dr Satish Poonia, Gajendra Patel, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been appointed National General Secretaries.

For the Northeast, Dr Sambit Patra has been appointed North-East Coordinator, with Rajiv Babbar named North-East Joint Coordinator.

The BJP has also appointed Piyush Goyal as National Treasurer and Rajesh Mangal as National Joint Treasurer. Tarun Chugh will serve as Central Office In-charge, while Mahendra Pandey has been appointed Central Office Secretary.

The appointments cover the BJP's national leadership and organisational machinery, including its morchas, media and social media wings. They take effect immediately, according to a central office release issued on August 17, 2026.