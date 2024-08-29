In Bodoland Territorial Region ( BTR ), a Bharatiya Janata Party leader ( BJP ) , Reoreoa Narzihary has been removed from his post as an Executive Member of the Bodaland Territorial Council. The order passed by the Governor of Assam was officially declared on August 28.

Narzihary was removed as chief secretary amid spiralling tension within the BTC government headed by Chief Executive Member, Pramod Boro. Sources said Narzihary had been openly voicing his grievances against CEM Boro and the way the BTC administration was functioning. His open rebellion reportedly caused resentment among a section of the council members, which led to a written complaint by Boro to the Governor.

The complaint basically stated that Narzihary's actions were not cohesive to the unity and effectiveness of the BTC government. Consequently, the Governor took decisive action, approving Narzihary's dismissal from his post as EM responsible for Industries and Commerce, and Legal Metrology.