Santosh Ray, the brother of Shashibhushan Ray, the president of the BJP's Western Region, has been detained following allegations of kidnapping and sexual assault involving an 11-year-old girl.

The Kaliabor police station has registered a case, numbered 37/24 against Santosh Ray and has initiated an investigation into the matter.

He was arrested under section 351/363/354 of the Indian Penal Code as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO).

Allegations surfaced accusing Ray of committing the offenses, prompting swift action by law enforcement authorities. The seriousness of the allegations has resulted in Ray's detention as authorities seek to gather evidence and ascertain the truth behind the accusations.