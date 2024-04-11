Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised serious allegations against individuals with close ties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including relatives of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and central ministers. Gogoi asserts that these individuals are involved in purchasing bankrupt tea gardens in Assam, subsequently selling them overnight to establish different enterprises on the acquired lands.

Describing the situation as a "bigger scam" than the electoral bonds controversy, Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, expressed grave concerns regarding the future of tea garden workers in the state. He highlighted the plight of thousands of workers facing unemployment as a result of this purported trend.

Gogoi elaborated on the alleged scheme in an interview, stating that the sudden change in ownership of tea gardens has led to delays in workers receiving their wages and essential supplies. He asserted that this orchestrated effort aims to push out the workers from these estates, ultimately facilitating the sale of land for alternative industrial purposes.

The Congress candidate for the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency emphasized the dire consequences of such actions, warning of a future where lakhs of workers would be left without livelihoods or essential benefits such as wages, provident funds, and healthcare.

Amidst his election campaign, Gogoi has prioritized addressing the concerns of the tea garden community, focusing on issues such as rising prices, low wages, and inadequate healthcare facilities. He emphasized the need for substantive political discourse over empty promises and highlighted the disillusionment among women voters with the BJP's governance.

Gogoi's campaign strategy involves engaging with first-time voters and emphasizing substantive issues over the BJP's alleged reliance on money and muscle power. He expressed confidence in his ability to connect with voters, particularly in his hometown of Jorhat, where his political roots lie.

Regarding the constituency of Majuli, known for its Vaishnavite heritage and status as the world's largest river island, Gogoi expressed optimism about securing support despite its perceived BJP stronghold. He pledged to represent the aspirations of Majuli's residents on a national platform, emphasizing its spiritual significance and natural beauty.