Assam BJP leaders mourn death of Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Top BJP leaders from Assam including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, January 28, paid tributes to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash while flying from Mumbai to Pune earlier this morning. The leaders expressed condolences through posts on the social media platform X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar, describing him as a seasoned leader whose contributions to public service and governance left a lasting impact. He extended his prayers to Pawar’s family and the people of Maharashtra in this hour of grief.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed Pawar’s death a huge loss to the nation, remembering him as a dynamic leader and able administrator. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Pawar’s supporters.

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said the sudden loss was difficult to comprehend and noted that Pawar would be remembered for his sincerity, compassion and lifelong commitment to public service.

Assam BJP MP Dilip Saikia also expressed shock and grief, saying Pawar’s untimely passing had created a void in public life. He offered his sympathies to the family and admirers of the departed leader.

Messages of condolence continued to pour in as leaders across the country mourned the loss of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.