Senior BJP leaders from 12 states in the eastern and northeastern regions of India will gather in Guwahati on July 6 to devise strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, which includes representatives from the eight northeastern states as well as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, aims to chart out a comprehensive preparation plan.

The gathering will witness the presence of BJP's national general secretary, BL Santosh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with party MPs, MLAs, and state unit presidents. A core committee meeting was held on July 5 to deliberate on the key issues that will be addressed during the day-long Zonal Committee meeting, as stated by Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita.

During the meeting, the participants will also evaluate the impact of the recently concluded month-long 'Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan' conducted in June to commemorate the nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

The northeastern states collectively hold a significant number of Lok Sabha seats, with Assam leading the way with 14 seats. Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Tripura each have two seats, while Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim possess one seat each. Furthermore, among the eastern states, West Bengal has 42 seats, Bihar has 40 seats, Odisha has 21 seats, and Jharkhand has 14 seats.

The discussion is expected to encompass various aspects, including the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram, scheduled to take place later this year.

In line with the party's extensive planning, BJP leaders from northern, central, and western states will convene in New Delhi on July 7, while leaders from southern states will meet in Hyderabad on July 8 to strategize for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.