In a significant political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has successfully secured both Rajya Sabha seats, with Rameshwar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das emerging victorious.

The election process culminated without contest as the opposition chose not to field any candidates, leading to an uncontested win for the BJP nominees.

The election officials officially recognized the victory, presenting Teli and Das with their certificates, thereby solidifying their positions in the Upper House.

Also read: Assam BJP leaders Rameswar Teli, Mission Ranjan Das file Rajya Sabha nominations

Mission Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli had submitted their nominations as Rajya Sabha candidates on August 21.

Teli, after submitting his nomination paper highlighted the current political landscape, noting that no opposition candidates have yet filed their nominations. "Given the circumstances, it seems likely that we may secure our positions uncontested," he added, reflecting the BJP’s strong standing in the region.