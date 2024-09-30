The Assam BJP has surged ahead of other state units in achieving its membership targets, with 53 lakh people already enrolled, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting at the state BJP headquarters, Sarma highlighted the success of the ongoing membership drive, which is being conducted entirely online. Physical form fill-up will be initiated at a later stage.

“So far, 53 lakh members have already registered. With regards to fulfilling the target for membership set for different states, we have achieved 85 percent of our target already and are at the top position,” Sarma stated.

The membership target is set at 75 percent of the total votes polled by the BJP in a particular state in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. The party, which secured nine out of 14 seats in Assam, had polled over 63.25 lakh votes.

Sarma noted that the Assam unit had set a target of enrolling 40,000 members in each of the 126 assembly constituencies, a goal already achieved in 71 constituencies. “By October 9, we are hopeful that we will be able to cross 40,000 members in over 90 constituencies,” he added.

Dibrugarh district has recorded the highest enrolment so far, while Sarma’s Jalukbari constituency is the only one to surpass the 1 lakh membership mark. However, enrolment figures have been lower in the Kokrajhar and Dhubri Lok Sabha constituencies, as well as parts of the Diphu Lok Sabha seat, due to low mobile network coverage.

“To touch 53 lakh members already from 18 lakh last year is a big achievement. It has been possible due to our leaders and the team,” the chief minister said. The physical membership drive will commence after the online exercise concludes on October 9 in areas with poor mobile network coverage.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: Rahul Gandhi should stay home and watch cartoons