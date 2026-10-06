Assam: BJP leads in 30 of 40 wards after first round of Silchar Municipal Corporation poll counting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 30 of the 40 wards where polling was held in the first round of counting for the inaugural Silchar Municipal Corporation election on Tuesday, October 6. Meanwhile Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is ahead in three wards, while the Congress is leading in four and independent candidates in three wards.

Counting of votes began at 8 am at the Ramnagar ISBT campus in Silchar amid tight security and elaborate arrangements by the district administration.

Seven counting halls have been set up at the counting centre, with 14 counting tables in each hall. The entire counting process is expected to be completed in up to four rounds.

Depending on the number of votes polled in each ward, three to four counting tables are being used. Wards with a relatively smaller electorate are expected to be completed in three rounds, while others may require four rounds.

The Silchar Municipal Corporation comprises 42 wards. However, polling was conducted in 40 wards as BJP candidates in two wards were elected unopposed.

Polling for the civic body was held on October 3, marking the first election to the newly constituted Silchar Municipal Corporation. More than 2.7 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise across the corporation area.

The election recorded a voter turnout of around 71 per cent, according to figures released after polling.

The counting will determine the composition of the first elected house of the Silchar Municipal Corporation.

Security arrangements have been strengthened around the counting centre, with police personnel and civil administration officials deployed to maintain law and order. Additional security measures have been put in place to ensure the counting and declaration of results proceed without disruption.