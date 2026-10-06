Assam: BJP-led NDA wins first Silchar Municipal Corporation election

The BJP-led NDA on October 6 won the first election to the Silchar Municipal Corporation, securing 34 of the 42 seats, officials said.

The BJP won 32 seats while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) secured two. The Congress won two seats and Independents bagged six.

Polling was held on October 3 in 40 wards, while BJP candidates Bijendra Prasad Singh and Bhakti Sen Talukdar were elected unopposed from Wards 9 and 20, respectively.

The BJP has sought recounting in two wards — Ward 29, won by an Independent candidate, and Ward 30, where the Congress emerged victorious. A decision on the demand is yet to be taken, officials said.

Counting began at 8 am at the Ramnagar ISBT campus, with ballot papers used for the election.

A total of 133 candidates were in the fray. The BJP contested 38 wards, the AGP four and the Congress 38, while 52 Independents and one CPI(M) candidate also contested.

The Silchar Municipal Board was upgraded to a 42-ward municipal corporation in 2022 and became operational in June 2025. The Barak Valley's principal city had remained without an elected civic body for six years.

Poor roads, inadequate drainage, waterlogging, erratic power supply and irregular drinking water supply were among the key issues raised during the campaign.

Reacting to the results, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the verdict reflected public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the government's vision for urban development.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said the results showed that the Congress had failed to win public support despite the election being conducted through ballot papers.

Celebrations were held at the BJP state headquarters in Guwahati, where Sarma and Saikia joined party workers.

The results will determine the composition of the first elected council of the Silchar Municipal Corporation.