At a time when concerns are being raised over the worsening environment conditions and climate change with the air turning toxic due to deforestation, Assam’s Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Mrinal Saikia shared a video showing trees inside the MLA hostel campus in Guwahati being cut down.

The BJP Leader shared a video on Twitter taken inside the Assam MLA Hostel campus where trees are being "secretly" cut down.

MLA Saikia posted a video where one can clearly see a few people taking advantage of the darkness, are cutting down trees to clear out the area for a park inside the hostel campus.

Saikia alleged in the tweet that the construction of a park on the grounds of the MLA Hostel had been ordered by a "Singh."

“The Silent Invasion- in MLA Hostel Campus , Cutting trees under the cover of darkness as ordered by some singh to build a park (as I m told).#savetrees @CMOfficeAssam”, tweeted Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia.