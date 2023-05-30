In a shocking turn of events, Rakhi Kundu, a prominent member of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Dhubri district, has found herself at the center of a scandal involving the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. Rakhi, also known as Rakhi Das, stands accused of enrolling simultaneously at two different schools and having someone else take the exams on her behalf.

Rakhi Kundu, daughter of Jiban Kishna Kundu and a resident of Dhubri town Municipal area, had registered for the HSLC examination at Motirchar Girls High School and Majarchar Katlamari High School. According to official records, she secured a 46% score at Motirchar Girls High School, bearing Roll B-23 0170 No.0398. However, it has been revealed that she was absent from the examination center at Majarchar Katlamari High School, where her roll number was Roll B-23 0175 No.0619.

Members of Rakhi's family have raised concerns about her ability to write in Hindi, despite it being listed as her elective subject on her SEBA board pass certificate. They claim her handwriting is consistently poor in all languages and suggest that a forensic specialist should re-examine her exam papers to ensure a thorough investigation.

In light of these discrepancies, two complainants have filed a formal complaint with the district deputy commissioner in Dhubri, urging a comprehensive investigation into the alleged forgery. The complaint highlights Rakhi's absence from both examination centers and raises questions about the identity of the person who took the exams on her behalf, leading to her eventual second division result.

The local community is abuzz with speculation about the involvement of prominent individuals in Rakhi's case, considering her affiliation with the BJP Mahila Morcha. Some wonder if her connections within the ruling party have played a role in her apparent success through illicit means.

Rakhi, however, maintains that her close ties to influential ministers and other luminaries within the current administration are protecting her from the consequences of her actions. It remains to be seen whether these claims hold any truth and whether the investigation will uncover any evidence supporting or disproving her assertions.

Now, the million dollar question is, whether a person can enrol at two schools simultaneously or SEBA simply failed to catch such flagrantly unethical action. There may be a lot more cases of exploiting the party's banner to conduct the crimes on purpose, claims social activist of the town.