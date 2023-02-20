BJP members in Assam's Kharupetia have moved a no-confidence motion against the Kharupetia municipality president in the Darrang district.

As per reports, seven members of the 11-member municipality bring a no-confidence motion against president Krishna Saha.

On April 20, 2022, all three newly-elected female chairpersons of the three civic bodies of Darrang district, along with the vice-chairman, assumed office.

On the otherhand, Assam minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday, January 31 announced that the Assam government will release Rs 100 crore to pay salaries of employees of the Municipal corporation in Assam.

Also Read: Assam government releases Rs 100 crore to pay salaries of municipal boards staff

Assam cabinet minister Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ashok Singhal has directed to release of salaries and arrears of municipal workers in the state.

With this, the state government has released around Rs 100 crore to pay salaries and dues to municipal workers of the state.

As per a report, out of a total of 80 municipal boards, Rs 5.46 Cr has been released for Silchar MB, Rs 4.59 Cr for Jorhat MB and Rs 4.50 crore for Dibrugarh Municipal Board.

Earlier in April 2022, the newly-elected chairpersons, vice-chairmen and Ward Commissioners ceremonially took their oath in public functions organized in their respective civic bodies, namely Mangaldai, Kharupetia and Sipajhar. Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia also took his oath as an ex-officio member for each of the three bodies.

Out of 87 Urban Local Bodies in Assam, 29 Municipalities and 57 Town committees are governed by the provisions of the Assam Municipal Act, 1956 and one (1) Municipal Corporation is governed by the Guwahati Municipal Act, 1969 and vested with the Municipal Administration of the city of Guwahati.