Minister of Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika took part in the land patta distribution ceremony organised by District Administration Biswanath district at Gohpur on January 25. In the event, a total of 1588 families under Gohpur constituency were given land patta by district administration.

The event was held in the presence of several ministers and MLAs of the Assam government at a meeting held at Barpukhuri in the Assam-Arunachal border. BTR Chief Pramod Boro, Handloom Textile Industries Minister U G Brahma, MP Pallav Lochan Das, MLAs Utpal Bora and Pramod Borthakur were also present on occasion. Speaking in the event , Minister Pijush Hazarika said the in coming days 7500 more families will get the land patta from the government.

“ We are working under the guidance and leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the welfare of the people. I am sure the happiness of the people who received land patta today knows no bound. They have thanked our Chief Minister and we assure more families will be grateful to Assam Government in the days to come.“ said Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Earlier on 26 July , 2022, BJP Minister Hazarika took part in the land patta distribution ceremony organised by District Administration Morigaon at Jagiroad. In the event, a total of 815 families including 494 tribal families of 36 revenue villages under Jagiroad constituency were given land patta by district administration.

The government under the able leadership of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is committed to safeguard the land rights of indigenous people of the State and distribution of land pattas today is an example of the same, the minister said.

On the other hand, in reference to a section of people opposing the government in terms of the proposed expansion of the capital till Jagiroad, the minister clarified that the proposed expansion would, in no way, take away the land right of the indigenous tribal communities, rather it would be helpful for the people to get development and jobs.