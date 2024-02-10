In a social media post on February 10, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Pijush alleged that the late former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi Dangoriya, frequently indulged in helicopter joy rides, covering distances of up to 50 kilometers solely to visit his astrologer. Hazarika claims that these trips were undertaken multiple times from Guwahati to Jagiroad and Nalbari, with the bills left unpaid by the Congress party.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Hazarika wrote, "I distinctly remember how Late Sjt Tarun Gogoi Dangoriya would take 50 km helicopter joy rides, several times from Guwahati to Jagiroad, Nalbari, just to visit his astrologer. The Congress party never paid these bills."

Hazarika further urged Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament and son of Tarun Gogoi, to address this matter in his discussions regarding the helicopter usage of Assam Chief Ministers.

Earlier on February 9 , Gaurav Gogoi had raised the issue of Assam government's spending on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's air travel and even sought discussion in the Lok Sabha as well.

Gogoi, representing Kaliabor constituency, highlighted that a staggering Rs 58,23,07,104 was allocated for air travel, including non-governmental purposes, raising serious questions about financial accountability.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Gogoi emphasized the significant public funds diverted towards VIP travel, expressing worry over the implications for essential development projects and social welfare initiatives in Assam. He underscored the need for transparency in the allocation of resources, particularly concerning the Chief Minister's travel expenditures for non-governmental purposes.

Gogoi further alleged potential violations of the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct, citing instances where chartered flights were purportedly used for political events and weddings outside Assam. He called for an immediate investigation into the alleged misuse of public resources for personal or political gains, stressing the importance of clarity regarding travel expenditure details and justifications for utilizing chartered flights over commercial options.

The Congress MP cautioned against unchecked exorbitant spending on VIP travel, warning that it could establish an unfavorable precedent for other states and undermine responsible budgetary allocation principles.