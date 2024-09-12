Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika on September 12 said that that anyone who harms the people of Assam will face stringent legal consequences. In his remarks, Hazarika referred to recent incidents involving both "monsters of Dhing" and "scamsters of Instagram," emphasizing the state's commitment to enforcing the law.

"This is #NewAssam," Hazarika said stating the administration's dedication to ensuring justice and accountability. He expressed concern over claims made by the Congress ecosystem, which alleged that the perpetrators of recent crimes had fled to Nepal to evade investigation.

Hazarika questioned the motives behind these claims, suggesting they could be an attempt to derail the ongoing investigation. "Why is the Congress ecosystem trying to hinder the investigation by suggesting that the culprits have escaped to Nepal?" he asked.

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