Assam Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) MLA from Karimganj's Patharkandi constituency MLA Krishnendu Paul demanded the NIA investigate the recent Shillong violence which led to the assault on the non-Khasi people.

Notably, the BJP MLA submitted a memorandum to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma demanding NIA Enquiry over the recent incident of violence in Shillong.

Speaking to the media, MLA Krishnendu Paul said that the incident that took place in Meghalaya was very unfortunate.

"The recent incident of attack on the innocent people, non-Tribals in particular, is not a sudden unfortunate incident but a continuation of a series of unfortunate incidents, contributed by several different organisations from time to time," said the MLA.

Further, the MLA from the Patharkandi constituency also alleged that many Non-Tribal people including Assamese, Bengalis, Biharis and other non-Khasi people who stay in Meghalaya for work purposes and to earn their livelihood are always been targeted.

Meanwhile, smelling a controversy ahead of the Meghalaya assembly election, the MLA met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma who is also the NEDA convenor and requested to intervene in the matter of grace concern and take some steps so that such lawlessness and mayhem can be addressed and fixed and an environment of peace and brethren feelings for the larger interest could be restored at the earliest in Meghalaya.

On the other hand, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the state government will take stern action against those involved in the violence during the rally on October 28 in Shillong.

He further said that three people, who were injured during the violence, were given the necessary treatment and the injuries were not of a serious nature even though they were hurt.

Ruling out any lapse of security, stating that the Administration always believes that there is some sense of trust in this entire process, ''And therefore, certain things come out completely as a surprise to everybody''.

A total of three vehicles were vandalized which were mostly autos and scooters and one of the vehicles was a gypsy which was an army vehicle that was slightly damaged.