Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia has accused Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah of damaging thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) votes in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Taking to platform 'X', Saikia urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to advise Jayanta Malla Baruah to refrain from commenting on party affairs.

"Respected HCM @himantabiswa sir, pl tell @jayanta_malla to keep his mouth shut about party affairs. He should realise by now that his style of talking has already spoiled thousands of @bjp4assam votes in this #election2024," Saikia's post on 'X' read.

Earlier, while addressing the media, Baruah asserted that his contributions to the BJP far exceed those of other party members.

"I had joined the BJP in 2015 and have served the party 24 hours since I joined it. Have other party members given the quantity of time I have contributed to the BJP since I joined it? Therefore, your contribution to the party will decide the amount of dedication and commitment you have for the party," Baruah stated.

This incident follows a similar situation in which Assam BJP issued a show cause notice to its former MLA Ashok Sarma for criticizing the party leadership. Sarma allegedly spoke to the media against the party leadership and made internal matters public.

MP Pallab Lochan Das had complained to state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita about Sarma. Das mentioned that Sarma demeaned the party’s position before the public and also tried to provoke voters against the party on polling day.