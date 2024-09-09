Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, alongside local BJP leaders including Town Mandal president Dhiraj Sonowal, visited Jharna Basti in Ledo on Monday to address growing concerns over a proposed coal dumping ground by Northeastern Coalfields (NEC) Coal India Ltd.

The proposal, which affects Jharna Basti, China Basti, and Malu village—home to over 1,500 residents from various communities including Tangsa, Gorkha, Hindi-speaking, Bengali Hindu, Muslim, Manipuri, and Adivasi—has sparked significant backlash. The affected residents, who have lived in these areas peacefully for decades, were issued evacuation notices by NEC Coal India Ltd, prompting protests from local student organizations, social workers, and community leaders.

In response to the outcry, NEC Coal India Ltd has suspended the coal dumping project pending further instructions from Coal India Limited's Kolkata office.

MLA Bhaskar Sharma, addressing the crowd stated the longstanding harmony and unity of the area's diverse population. He assured residents that he has engaged with NEC Coal India Ltd’s management, advocating for the relocation of the coal dumping project to a less disruptive site.