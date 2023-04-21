In a surprising move, BJP MLA Ramkrishna Ghosh has recently called for the creation of a separate state for Bengali Hindus in the country. Ghosh, who also holds the position of Hojai MLA, claims that this step is necessary to safeguard the rights and security of Bengali Hindus who are allegedly facing discrimination and harassment in Assam.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Ghosh highlighted the need for a separate state for Bengali Hindus, citing historical instances of ethno-religious persecution during the partition. He pointed out that Bengali Hindus have faced brutal episodes of persecution, including loss of lives and heinous crimes against women, during the partition. Ghosh argued that a separate state would provide protection and security to Bengali Hindus in the country and in Assam, ensuring their well-being and peaceful coexistence with other communities.

Ghosh further claimed that Bengali Hindus in Assam are currently facing discrimination and harassment by certain groups, and a separate state would be a solution to safeguard their rights and interests. He accused some leaders in Assam, including Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi, of being hostile towards Bengali-speaking people, and emphasized the need for a separate state as a measure to protect Bengali Hindus from such discrimination.

Ghosh also criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she is playing politics and not actively supporting the demand for a separate state for Bengali Hindus. He pointed out that the creation of West Bengal itself was a result of the demand for a Hindu-majority state for Bengali Hindus during the partition, and emphasized that the demand for a separate state for Bengali Hindus is not against the unity and integrity of the country, but rather aims to ensure peace and harmony among all communities.

It is worth mentioning that the demand for a separate state for Bengali Hindus is not a new phenomenon. Similar demands have been raised in the past, including the formation of the "Bengal Partition League" in the late 1940s by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, a leader of the Jan Sangh, who advocated for a separate state for Bengali Hindus during the partition to prevent assimilation into East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).