Mrinal Saikia, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, representing the Khamtai constituency, has announced his intention to resign from his legislative position. The announcement, made through a letter addressed to the news media, is contingent upon a specific condition that involves the Congress party's performance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Saikia's decision hinges on an intriguing condition: should the Congress party secure an impressive 9 seats in the impending Lok Sabha election, he has pledged to step down from his role as an MLA. The condition seems to be rooted in a claim made by a Congress leader Bhupen Borah, who confidently asserted that the party is poised to clinch exactly 9 seats in the upcoming election. In the letter, Saikia claimed that he would resign on the day of Lok Sabha election results.