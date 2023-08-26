Assam BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia announces resignation. Check why
The announcement, made through a letter addressed to the news media, is contingent upon a specific condition that involves the Congress party's performance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Mrinal Saikia, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, representing the Khamtai constituency, has announced his intention to resign from his legislative position. The announcement, made through a letter addressed to the news media, is contingent upon a specific condition that involves the Congress party's performance in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Saikia's decision hinges on an intriguing condition: should the Congress party secure an impressive 9 seats in the impending Lok Sabha election, he has pledged to step down from his role as an MLA. The condition seems to be rooted in a claim made by a Congress leader Bhupen Borah, who confidently asserted that the party is poised to clinch exactly 9 seats in the upcoming election. In the letter, Saikia claimed that he would resign on the day of Lok Sabha election results.
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