Assam BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia offers food to Meitei students from Manipur
Assam's BJP MLA, Mrinal Saikia, has come forward to help Meitei students from Manipur by providing them with food. This act has been widely appreciated and is being seen as a symbol of unity and harmony.
In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, Assam BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia extended a helping hand to Meitei students from Manipur who have been facing challenges due to the ongoing violence in their home state. The students, unable to return to their homes where their parents reside in camps due to state disturbances, have been struggling financially and emotionally.
Taking to microblogging site X, Mrinal Saikia posted a picture of serving dinner to the Meitei students. The MLA shared his concerns for these young scholars, writing, "Serving #dinner to some Meitei students from #Manipur, studying in Jorhat along with my nephew. The students can't go to their homes because their parents live in camps due to the ongoing violence in the state. They are without money... I invited them to stay in my home during the vacation. They are happy now."
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