In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, Assam BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia extended a helping hand to Meitei students from Manipur who have been facing challenges due to the ongoing violence in their home state. The students, unable to return to their homes where their parents reside in camps due to state disturbances, have been struggling financially and emotionally.

Taking to microblogging site X, Mrinal Saikia posted a picture of serving dinner to the Meitei students. The MLA shared his concerns for these young scholars, writing, "Serving #dinner to some Meitei students from #Manipur, studying in Jorhat along with my nephew. The students can't go to their homes because their parents live in camps due to the ongoing violence in the state. They are without money... I invited them to stay in my home during the vacation. They are happy now."